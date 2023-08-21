‘Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes’ (Trailer)

Co-directed and co-written by Julie Kalceff and Sam Matthews, and produced by JAMTV, Stan’s Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes charts former AFL player and coach Danielle Laidley’s early childhood in a working-class Perth suburb through her career in Australian football, while also taking a deep dive into her battles with identity, drugs, the media, Victoria Police, and subsequent court investigations.

The film, which was executive produced by Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie, is the sixth title in Stan’s Revealed documentary slate, following Amongst Us – Neo Nazi Australia, No Mercy, No Remorse, Trafficked, Reefshot, and The Cape.

Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen with support from Fremantle Documentaries. Fremantle is handling international distribution.

It will premiere Tuesday, September 19 on Stan.