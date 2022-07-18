CJZ’s Darby and Joan, starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi, will premiere on Acorn TV August 8.

Retired Australian detective Jack Darby (Brown) is fleeing his past mistakes. English widow Joan Kirk (Scacchi) is attempting to outrun her grief. When lives collide, two strangers embark on an epic outback odyssey together.

Darby and Joan, an 8 x 1 hour series, is executive produced by Claire Tonkin, David Hannam, Matt Campbell, Bea Tammer and Catherine Mackin, with series producer Pino Amenta.

Created by Glenys Rowe and Phillip Gwynne, the series’ writers include Hannam, Beck Cole, Andrew Anastasios, Giula Sandler, Ainslie Clouston, Adam Zwar and Paul Bennett. The set-up director is David Caesar.

The first two episodes drop on August 8, followed by two new episodes weekly.