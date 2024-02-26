David Lyle Foundation reboots annual scholarship

The David Lyle Foundation is reintroducing its scholarship program, aimed at helping young executives build TV careers, following a three-year pandemic-related hiatus.

The foundation awards two annual scholarships, with successful candidates to receive a one-year program of education and development. This includes subscriptions to trade publications and organisations, as well as all-access passes to content-industry events.

The scholarship winners are chosen from a shortlist of candidates selected by the David Lyle Foundation advisory board, which consists of executives from across the entertainment industry. Criteria for selection will include a demonstration of ideas of how TV can remain relevant to younger audiences and help to address global challenges.

Each winner receives complimentary subscriptions to international content-business magazines and websites worth in excess of £GBP3,000 ($5,800), as well as free access to more than 15 content business events worth up to £GBP10,000 ($19,400). Also included in the scholarship package is a contribution of up to £GBP1,000 ($1,940) for travel and subsistence to attend events of choice, and access to the advisory board for up to four mentoring sessions across the year.

The David Lyle Foundation is facilitated by Cheryl Clarke, supported by an advisory board of international content industry executives and founding partners, all of whom provide support to the program, include Broadcast, C21Media, Edinburgh TV Festival, FRAPA, Natpe, Realscreen, PACT, TBI and RX.

The first two DLF scholarships were awarded in January 2020, with the inaugural winners Chris Sanders, development producer at Rare TV and Gabriella Lafor, development consultant and director of LineLight.

The foundation was established in 2019 and honours the memory of the late David Lyle, an Australian executive and unscripted format pioneer whose career spanned 2UE and 2GB, the ABC, Network Ten, the Nine Network, Pearson TV, FremantleMedia North America, Fox and National Geographic Channels.

Lyle died in Los Angeles in September 2017 aged 67, after a long battle with cancer.

Scholarship applications open today and close at the end of March 2024, with the program to run to April 2025.