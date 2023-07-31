Debbie Liebling to headline CinefestOZ industry program

US producer and former Universal Pictures production president Debbie Liebling will headline this year’s CinefestOZ industry program, to be held across August 31 and September 1 in Busselton.

Known for her role in developing South Park while senior vice president of original programming and development at Comedy Central, Liebling also spent time as executive vice president of production at 20th Century Fox before heading to Universal Pictures at the end of 2009, and overseeing the production of titles such as Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Ted during her 18-month tenure.

More recently, she served as a producer Marc Turtletaub’s Jules, starring Ben Kingsley, which will have its Australian premiere at CinefestOZ.

“I am thrilled to be attending CinefestOZ,” Liebling said.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to further expand my awareness and connection with the Australian film community and it is truly an honour to be invited.”

“There is so much talent to discover and be inspired by at this amazing event. I am also excited for the opportunity to enjoy the remote and beautiful Margaret River wine region, as well as to engage with the Western Australian culture”.

Other industry guests heading to this year’s event include producer Robert Connelly, who is this year’s CinefestOZ Film Prize jury chair, as well as Stan development executive Katherine Brown, and Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns.

The Industry Program – to be released in the coming week – is being developed by CinefestOZ in partnership with the newly formed Industry Program Steering Committee, featuring Ramu Productions’Jodie Bell, Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett, Arenamedia producer and line producer James Grandison, Siamese managing director and producer Francesca Hope, Factor 30 Films founder Melissa Kelly, WBMC CEO Aidan O’Bryan- CEO at WBMC, Prospero Productions managing director Julia Redwood, and production designer Emma Fletcher.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said she was excited with the international and Australian talent attending the industry program.

“It’s wonderful to have high calibre guests join our Industry Program, and who are all very generous with their time to share their knowledge of the film industry,” she said.

“We’re also very thankful to the United States Consulate Perth, who is partially sponsoring Debbie’s visit to WA to share her film industry expertise with local and national film industry professionals.”

CinefestOZ will take place from August 29 to September 3. Find more information about how to purchase tickets here.