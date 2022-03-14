Directors Baz Luhrmann, George Miller, Gillian Armstrong, Peter Weir and Warwick Thornton will each feature on a series of postage stamps, as their contributions to Australian culture are honoured via the Australia Post Legends Awards.

The annual awards celebrate living Australians who have made a unique contribution to the nation through their field of endeavour, inspiring the community, and influencing the way Australians think about themselves.

George Miller. Gillian Armstrong. Peter Weir. Warwick Thornton. Australia Post has honoured film directors this year as part of its Legends Awards.

Australia Post Group philatelic manager Michael Zsolt said each of the directors had been recognised not only for their vision, talent and acclaim, but for their diverse and impactful storytelling on a national and international scale.

“Each year since 1997, we’ve celebrated living Australians who have made a unique contribution to the Australian way of life,” he said.

“The films created by our 2022 Legends all tell powerful stories that connect strongly with Australian audiences and help to shape our perception of not only ourselves but historical events and important socio-cultural themes.”

Armstrong said it was an honour to be a recipient alongside the other directors.

“It’s wonderful that our film directors are being recognised for the powerfully unique and heartfelt Australian stories that we make – and it is a thrill to be named a Legend of an industry and artform that I’m so passionate about,” Ms Armstrong said.

“I used to collect stamps as a child, I liked those little pictures. So, it feels particularly full circle to be recognised for my big pictures!”

Past recipients of the Australia Post Legends Awards include people from across sport, the arts, entertainment, medical science and philanthropy, with Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Geoffrey Rush named as legends in 2009.

The 2022 Australian Legends of Filmmaking stamp issue, on sale from today, comprises five $1.10 stamps, a first day cover, stamp pack, maxicard set, minisheet, five booklets of ten $1.10 stamps, and a booklet collection pack.

Each recipient will be presented with a 24-carat-gold replica of the stamp on which they appear.