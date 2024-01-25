Don’t miss out… be a part of our Screen Forever issue!

Bookings are closing SOON for IF’s annual Screen Forever edition, one of our biggest issues of the year.

Both a print and digital publication showcasing the speakers and themes of the 2024 Screen Producers Australia conference, the issue is stuffed with tips and tricks for navigating the event and market to your best advantage.

Want to know what the buyers on the ground are looking for? Want to impress in your pitch? Get your highlighter at the ready; IF is your guide.

This magazine will get extra distribution in satchels at the event, complementing our on-the-ground rolling online reporting.

But IF’s coverage doesn’t stop there – we’ll be also following up with a post-Screen Forever edition focusing on the presentations, debates, speakers, and projects.

IF’s aim is to showcase this important event to the broader screen industry, and to promote your brand and services beyond the conference and to a much larger audience of 19,000 registered subscribers, including 4,000 international subscribers.

Other features in the February edition include:

2024 Outlook: After a tumultuous 2023 for the industry globally, and quotas for streaming services looming on the horizon locally, we ask decision makers about where they see the Australian market headed in 2024

Newly-installed Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney outlines her vision for the agency

Sisters Harriet Dyer and Madeleine Dyer on working together on Colin From Accounts

A snapshot into how screen education is keeping pace with industry shifts in technology and distribution models

Some top tips from recent graduates for navigating film school

Setting yourself up as a freelancer: When many decide to undertake a creative career, they often don’t necessarily think they’ll also need to run their own business. We ask the experts for their key tips to get you started, from tax, insurance and marketing.

IF examines the legal considerations for those seeking to use AI within the context of Australian copyright law

And more!

IF is offering a multi-platform package to ensure your company messaging is seen by our entire audience:

2x full Pages in print – 1x in our issue distributed to all delegates at Screen Forever & 1x page in our follow up Screen Forever wrap-up issue.

1x Sponsored content article detailing your work and projects, distributed to an audience of 19,000 people via our eNewsletter for the month and also hosted on our homepage for a 4x week period.

1x social media posts on either Facebook or LinkedIn which carry 13,090+ followers or 7,300+ followers respectively.

Please contact Tom Solis tsolis@intermedia.com.au – 0405 610 694 for further information, and we are also happy to create bespoke packages for any budget if you’d like greater exposure or to choose single channel placement.