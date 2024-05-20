Rob Collins, Brooke Satchwell added to the cast of ‘Top End Bub’ as production gets underway

Prime Video has revealed further cast details of the upcoming series Top End Bub, currently filming in the Northern Territory, with Rob Collins, Brooke Satchwell, Guy Simon, and Clarence Ryan joining the production.

Announced last month, the Top End Wedding spin-off has Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee reprise their roles as Lauren and Ned, with the couple now juggling the responsibility of becoming unexpected parents after Lauren’s eight-year-old niece is orphaned.

The streamer has now announced that other Top End Wedding alumni will return for the series, including Ursula Yovich and Huw Higginson as Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor; Tracey Mann as Ned’s mum Annie; Shari Sebbens as Ronelle; and Elaine Crombie as Dana.

Joining Collins, Satchwell, Simon, and Ryan in the new cast is Gladys-May Kelly, who makes her acting debut Lauren’s niece Taya.

Tapsell, who wrote and is executive producing the series alongside Top End Wedding scribe Joshua Tyler, said working on the set had so far been inspiring.

“We’ve all been working on this for so long, so ‘finally’ being in production is like a fire in the belly, we are here, we are doing it and I just couldn’t be prouder,” she said.

Christiaan Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens are directing the series, with Rosemary Blight executive producing for Goalpost Pictures, and ZDF Studios handling international distribution. Screen Australia, Screen Territory, and South Australian Film Corporation support the production.

Shooting will take place in the Northern Territory, including Darwin, before moving to Adelaide

The series will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand in 2025.