Adam Morris’ debut feature Edward and Isabella leads the initial lineup announcement for the second CinefestOZ Albany, which will include a celebration of films from the region.

To be held April 28 to May 1, the festival comprises a mix of film screenings and special events spread across region’s cinemas and venues, with the opportunity for attendees to rub shoulders with filmmakers and industry guests.

This year’s program features an opening event, free community screenings, a short film set, IndigifestOZ films, and the Saturday night gala event.

There will also ‘Koort’ day of screenings at the Town Hall designed to acknowledge Albany’s films and filmmakers, with Koort being the Noongar word for heart.

Central to the proceedings will be Morris’ relationship drama, which was shot on location in Albany, as well as at wineries in the Porongurup region and on Bluff Knoll at the end of 2020.

The film, which was recently accepted into The Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF), will be shown publicly for the first time in Albany on Saturday, April 30.

It comes after Morris received the Narrative Feature Film with a budget under $1 million award at last year’s WA Screen Culture Awards.

He said it was a “real honour” to have CinefestOZ get behind the film.

“Filmmaking is such a collaborative enterprise so it’s really fitting that everyone who was so generous with their time, effort and energy in helping to make the film happen here in Albany, can now see it on the big screen in their hometown,” he said.

“A massive thank you to the organisers at CinefestOZ.”

Menang Noongar Elder Vernice Gillies was pleased to be able to contribute to the festival with the naming.

“For us Menang Noongars, koort means heart, and I’m pleased that CinefestOZ Albany is calling its celebration of Albany films and filmmakers ‘Koort’,” she

“It is about being at the heart of Menang country,” she said.

Find out more information about the event here.