Elvis editing duo Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond are celebrating a double triumph after backing up their Ellie Award for Best Editing in a Feature Drama on Saturday with the AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film on Monday.

The pair were among 15 winners announced by the Australian Screen Editors (ASE) at the National Maritime Museum, with categories spanning drama, children’s entertainment, comedy, documentary, factual entertainment, reality, news and current affairs, commercial, corporate and branded, music video and open content.

Hosted by comedian Suren Jayemanne, the awards were the second Ellies to be held this year, following the postponed 2021 event in February, but the first to be held in person since 2019.

ASE president Danielle Boesenberg told IF there was “a fantastic feeling in the room”.

“There was a real buzz,” she said.

“It was like the last few years never happened, which was really wonderful,” she said.

Of the other drama categories, Mark Perry won Best Editing in Drama for The Twelve while Rishi Shukla took out Best Editing in a Short Drama for Stonefish.

In documentary, Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe added to their major award at last month’s AWGIEs with the ASE Award for Best Editing in a Documentary and Series for Girl Like You, with Meredith Watson Jeffrey and Tania Nehme winning Best Editing in a Documentary for Facing Monsters.

There was also more triumph for the US version of Love on the Spectrum following its Emmy wins, as John Rosser, Rachel Grierson-Johns, and Simon Callow-Wright took out Best Editing in Factual Entertainment for episode six.

As part of the ceremony, the ASE gave accreditation to Sean Lahiff and Jack Hutchings, while Lawrie Silvestrin and long-time ASE administrator Margaret Slarke were honoured as life members.

The full list of winners is below:

THE AVID AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN FEATURE DRAMA

BRYAN MASON – ‘Good Luck to you Leo Grande’

AHMAD HALIMI – ‘6 Festivals’

MATT VILLA ASE AND JONATHAN REDMOND – ‘Elvis’ – WINNER

THE BLUE POST AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DRAMA

ADRIAN ROSTIROLLA ASE – ‘The Secret She Keeps’ Season 2 Ep 5

MARK PERRY ASE – ‘The Twelve’ – WINNER

KATRINA BARKER – ‘Australian Gangster’ Ep 2

NICHOLAS HOLMES ASE – ‘Mystery Road Origin’ Ep 3

KELLY CAMERON – ‘Mate’

THE AUSTRALIAN FILM TELEVISION & RADIO SCHOOL AWARD

FOR BEST EDITING IN SHORT DRAMA

JESSIE HILDEBRAND – ‘Baltasar’

CHRISTOPHER BARON – ‘Butter: A Love Story’

SHANNON MICHAELAS & JAMES HUNTER – ‘Nest’

CHRISTINE CHEUNG – ‘You Me Before and After’

RISHI SHUKLA – ‘Stonefish’ – WINNER

THE AUSTRALIAN CHILDREN’S TELEVISION FOUNDATION AWARD FOR CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

AHMAD HALIMI – ‘The Bureau of Magical Things’ Ep 8

ANDREW EMMERSON – ‘LEGO’S Monkie Kid’ Season 3 Special – WINNER

JAKE FLANNERY – ‘The Great Species of the South Seas’ Ep 2

THE SOLID STATE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN COMEDY

GABE DOWRICK – ‘Preppers’ Ep 2

AMELIA FORD – ‘Bump’ Season 2 Ep 8.

NATHAN WILD ASE – ‘Rosehaven’ Series 5 Ep 8 – WINNER

KATHY FREEMAN – ‘Spreadsheet’

THE AUDIO NETWORK AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

MARK ATKIN ASE – ‘Off Country’

MATHEW EVANS AND SALLY FRYER ASE – ‘The Department’

SHANNON SWAN – ‘We Were Once Kids’

MEREDITH WATSON JEFFREY AND TANIA NEHME – ‘Facing Monsters’ – WINNER

KAREN JOHNSON – ‘ITHAKA’

THE ASE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN DOCUMENTARY AND SERIES

FRANCES ELLIOTT AND SAMANTHA MARLOWE – ‘Girl like You’ – WINNER

BRYAN MASON – ‘Dreamlife of Georgie Stone’

ANDREW COOKE ASE – ‘One Giant Leap’

THE ADOBE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

JOHN ROSSER, RACHEL GRIERSON-JOHNS AND SIMON CALLOW-WRIGHT – ‘Love on the Spectrum US’ Ep 6 – WINNER

NIKI HIINI – ‘Ambulance’ Ep 6

RACHEL GRIERSON-JOHNS – ‘Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked’ Ep 2

JOHN ROSSER – ‘The Dog House Australia’ Series 2 Ep 2

THE ENDEMOL SHINE AUSTRALIA AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN REALITY

MICHAEL CHRISOULAKIS & NIKI HIINI – ‘Beauty and the Geek’ Series 7 Ep 12

GUTO ROBERTS, KAREN CRESPO AND RHODRI LEWIS – ‘Hunted’ Ep 1

KAREN CRESPO – ‘Survivor’ Series 6 Ep 24 – WINNER

JAMIE WYNEN, SHANE RIGG AND FIONA BEARD – ‘Beauty and the Geek’ Series 8 Ep 1

ANDREW SOO – ‘Australian Ninja Warrior’ Series 6 Ep 4

THE ASE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN CURRENT AFFAIRS

ANDREW COOKE ASE – Australian Story ‘Jumping the Gun’ – WINNER

SIMON PHEGAN – Dateline ‘Butterflies V Cartels’

PETER O’DONOGHUE AND MATTHEW WALKER – ‘Dead on Arrival’

BERNADETTE MURRAY – Foreign Correspondent ‘Dead White Man’s Clothing’

ROGER CARTER AND LISA DOMROW – Australian Story ‘No Place Like Home’

THE BLACKMAGIC AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A COMMERCIAL

LUKE HAIGH – Waka Kotahi ‘Toll Booth’ – WINNER

ANDREW HOLMES – Vodafone ‘The Smart Network’

JOHN McGOVARIN – The Path

ALEXANDRE DE FRANCESCHI ASE – Optus ‘It Starts With Yes’

THE ASE AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN CORPORATE AND BRANDED

ANDREW HOLMES – ‘Black Ice’

LEILA GAABI – ‘Untethered’

DENZIL HEEGER – Canon x James Simmons ‘Coastal’

SUE SCHWEIKERT ASE – ‘Repco Centenary’

MATT OSBORNE – Nike ‘Moving Mountains’ – WINNER

THE POST OP AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN A MUSIC VIDEO

LEILA GAABI – Jerome Farah ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’

LUCAS VAZQUEZ – Genesis Owusu ‘Waitin’ On Ya Remix’

JIMMI FENTON – Parkway Drive ‘Glitch’

BRAD HURT – Kim Dracula ‘Make Me Famous’ – WINNER

THE DIGISTOR AWARD FOR BEST EDITING IN OPEN CONTENT

SHIN-YIN JUDY YEH – ‘Lost Contact’

ADAM RULE – Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign’

ANDREW HOLMES – ‘Heaven & Hell’ – WINNER

WALTER BIENZ – ‘Ithaka: A Fight to free Julian Assange’

ROSS WHITACRE – ‘Here out West’

2022 EMERGING EDITOR AWARD

PHOENIX CHISOLM | ‘ACO: Studiocasts – Beethoven & Bridgetower’

OLIVER DEAR | ‘Capturing The Fire’ – WINNER

JACK HIDES | ‘Australian Ninja Warrior’ Ep7, Seg 1

ANGE VIC | 2022 Act 2 Season Launch

2022 ACCREDITEES

Sean Lahiff ASE

Jack Hutchings ASE

2022 LIFETIME MEMBERS

Lawrie Silvestrin ASE

Margaret Slarke