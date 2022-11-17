Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe’s Girl Like You, the story of a couple told over six years as one of them transitions gender, was recognised with the major award at this evening’s AWGIE Awards.

The film was was also a joint winner of the documentary category alongside Ben Lawrence’s Ithaka.

With this year’s ceremony taking place against the background of Transgender Awareness Week, the Rush Films’ production was fittingly the only multiple winner of the evening.

It marks the first AWGIE nominations and first wins for Elliott and Marlowe, who initially began the project as a 6×10 web series in 2015, with the hour-long documentary having its world premiere at last year’s CinefestOZ before screening on the ABC.

First-time winners were also well represented in the feature categories, as Del Kathryn Barton and Huna Amweero took home best original feature for Blaze, while Keith Thompson added to his previous wins in 2004 and 2012 with best feature adaption for his work on Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, alongside Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian, and Olivia Hetreed.

In television, ABC titles were awarded the series and limited series prizes. Kim Ho and Michael Lucas won the former for The Newsreader, while Tony Ayres, Belinda Chayko, Anya Beyersdorf, Steven McGregor, Jacquelin Perske and Mirrah Foulkes received the latter for Fires. Louise Bowes won the television serial award for Home and Away.

Elsewhere, SBS’s The Feed made it a hat-trick, winning the light entertainment and sketch comedy prize for the third year running, with previous winners Alex Lee, Jenna Owen, and Victoria Zerbst joined by Ben Jenkins and Vidya Rajan in accepting the award. Spreadsheet scribe Kala Ellis won her first AWGIE for situation or narrative comedy.

Of the children’s awards, Samuel Nuggin-Paynter topped the preschool field with Little J & Big Cuz, and Luke Tierney was crowned the ‘C’ classification winner for The Strange Chores. Meanwhile, Ally Burnham took home the animation award for sci-fi dieselpunk series Metropius, and It’s Fine, I’m Fine writer Jeanette Cronin was recognised in the web series category.

In congratulating the winners, Australian Writers’ Guild group CEO Claire Pullen said a “real hunger” for Australian stories had made for increasing opportunities to grow the industry.

“We’ve seen Australian stories like The Stranger and Heartbreak High explode overseas,” she said.

“It shows that Australian stories are popular not just here but around the world.

“We are already telling incredible Australian stories; the right framework from government and industry would accelerate us into a job-creating and exporting powerhouse.

“Our winners show the depth of talent to support that growth.”

MAJOR AWARD

Girl Like You – Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe

FEATURE FILM – ORIGINAL

Blaze – Del Kathryn Barton and Huna Amweero



FEATURE FILM – ADAPTED

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Keith Thompson with Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian, and Olivia Hetreed

SHORT FILM

The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Tanya Modini

DOCUMENTARY – PUBLIC BROADCAST (INCLUDING VOD) OR EXHIBITION

Girl Like You – Frances Elliott with Samantha Marlowe

Ithaka – Ben Lawrence

TELEVISION – SERIAL

Home and Away: Episode 7742 – Louise Bowes

TELEVISION – SERIES

The Newsreader: Season 1, ‘No More Lies’ – Kim Ho and Michael Lucas

TELEVISION – LIMITED SERIES

Fires – Tony Ayres, Belinda Chayko, Anya Beyersdorf, Steven McGregor and Jacquelin Perske with Mirrah Foulkes

ANIMATION

Metropius: Season 1, ‘Case #001’ – Ally Burnham

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘P’ CLASSIFICATION (PRESCHOOL – UNDER 5 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED

Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3, ‘Levi Learns’ – Samuel Nuggin-Paynter

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘C’ CLASSIFICATION (CHILDREN’S – 5–14 YEARS), ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED, ANIMATED OR PERFORMED

The Strange Chores: Season 2, ‘Walk Wolfman’ – Luke Tierney

COMEDY – SITUATION OR NARRATIVE

Spreadsheet: Season 1, ‘Chlamydia & Nits’ – Kala Ellis



COMEDY – SKETCH OR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

The Feed: ‘Comedy Sketches, 2021’ – Ben Jenkins, Alex Lee, Jenna Owen, Vidya Rajan and Vic Zerbst

AUDIO – FICTION

Untrue Romance: ‘Call You Back’ – Tommy Murphy

AUDIO – NON-FICTION

The Phantom Never Dies: ‘Fantomen’ – Maria Lewis

STAGE – ORIGINAL

Horizon – Maxine Mellor

STAGE – ADAPTED

My Father’s Wars – Elaine Acworth

COMMUNITY AND YOUTH THEATRE

Euphoria – Emily Steel

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

House – Dan Giovannoni



INTERACTIVE MEDIA & GAMING

Sun Runners: ‘Radioactive Laser Eyes’ – Zoe Pepper

WEB SERIES AND OTHER NON-BROADCAST/NON-‘SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO ON DEMAND’ TV SHORT WORKS

It’s Fine, I’m Fine: Season 1, ‘Poo Boy’ – Jeanette Cronin

DAVID WILLIAMSON PRIZE For Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre

Horizon – Maxine Mello

AUSTRALIAN WRITERS’ GUILD LIFE MEMBERSHIP

Mac Gudgeon

DOROTHY CRAWFORD AWARD for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession and the

Industry

Philip Dalkin

HECTOR CRAWFORD AWARD for Outstanding Contribution to the Craft as a Script

Producer, Editor or Dramaturg

Peter Gawler

FRED PARSONS AWARD for Outstanding Contribution to Australian Comedy

Phil Lloyd & Trent O’Donnel