Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey and Megan Smart will play former classmates in Amazon Prime Video series, Class of ’07, described as “Lord of the Flies in cocktail dresses”.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures and created, written and directed by Kacie Anning, the 8 x 30 high concept comedy sees an apocalyptic tidal wave hit during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school. The group of women then must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus, freshly entangled in decade-old drama.

Also to star in the all-female ensemble are Claire Lovering, Sana’a Shaik, Sarah Krndija, Steph Tisdell, Bernie Van Tiel, Chi Nguyễn, Emma Horn, Rose Flanagan, and Debra Lawrance.

Production is underway, with Class of ’07 to shoot across New South Wales, including in Sydney. Mimi Butler produces for Matchbox Pictures, with executive producers Alastair McKinnon and Debbie Lee.

Anning has previously worked with Amazon, directing two episodes of US series Upload. She will direct all eight episodes of Class of ’07, working with cinematographer Bruce Young, production designer Nicki Gardiner, costume designer Damir Peranovic, hair and make-up designer Yvonne Savage, editors Rodrigo Balart and Geoff Hitchins and line producer Lorelle Adamson.

First announced at an upfronts event in May, Class of ’07 is Amazon’s fourth Australian scripted original, joining Back to the Rafters, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Deadloch, and one of 14 local commissions made since 2019. It will release in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be working with the hugely talented Kacie Anning, and we are proud of our incredible cast who will bring this genre-busting, post-apocalyptic female-driven comedy to life,” said Amazon Studios head of originals, Asia Pacific, Erika North.

“At its heart, Class of ’07 lifts the lid on the unbreakable emotional connection of female friendships, enduring even under the most extraordinary circumstances.”

McKinnon, managing director, Matchbox Pictures said: “Kacie and Mimi have assembled a knockout cast of incredibly talented women to bring the hilariously original Class of ’07 to life. In the fantastic team at Prime Video, we have truly found the perfect partners to bring Kacie’s singular and riotous vision to the world.”

Class of ’07 is supported by Screen NSW’s Made in NSW fund.