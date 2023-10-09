‘Erotic Stories’, NIDA win Screen Well Awards

SBS and Lingo Pictures’ upcoming series Erotic Stories was named Production of the Year at the inaugural Screen Well Awards this morning, held to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Other winners include NIDA, which was named Organisation of the Year, while Andy Wright, founder of not-for-profit Never Not Creative and co-chair of Mentally Healthy, won Advocate of the Year.

Initiative of the Year went to A2K Media for its landmark report Disability and Screen Work in Australia: Report for Industry 2023, conducted in partnership with the University of Melbourne and the Melbourne Disability Institute. The report found people with disability working in the screen industry routinely experience prejudice, are lower paid, are offered more precarious work and are in less powerful positions than their non-disabled counterparts.

Lingo Pictures was awarded the prize for Erotic Stories as the judges deemed the production provided a high level of psychological safety procedure, awareness and supports for the cast and crew.

“Curiosity, arousal and human connection sit at the heart of this transgressive series and we’re incredibly proud of having made this project with our team’s mental and cultural safety front-of-mind,” said Lingo Pictures in a statement.

Screen Well recognised NIDA for taking a “holistic approach” towards staff and student wellbeing, as well as a high level of reporting and measurement of outcomes, while Wright was seen as having an “extraordinary” level of advocacy and impact through his organisations’ biannual mental health research, and for establishing minimum standards in the creative and marketing industries.

NIDA said it would use the award to further its momentum on improving the institute’s wellbeing processes. “This award acts as a reminder for us at NIDA and the wider industry to continue to strive for a positive mental health culture, and to shift the practice and attitudes of future artists to continue to strengthen and improve mental health outcomes in our entertainment industry,” its statement read.

Wright said it was a “real surprise” to win the award, but was grateful to see the Never Not Creative, which aims to make the creative industries better, get in front of the community.

A2K Media’s report was recognised for capturing the experiences of people with disabilities working in the Australian screen industry, including several findings that revealed impact to mental health.

In a statement, A2K Media thanked Screen Well for recognising its work.

“This report represents the first step towards dismantling barriers and improving working conditions to empower Disabled practitioners to contribute their unique perspectives and talents. We’re deeply committed to continuing this journey toward a more accessible, equitable and inclusive future for everyone in the screen industry,” it said.

Screen Well founder Ben Steel said the awards were created to recognise, champion and celebrate the improvements being made to mental health and wellbeing in the screen industry.

“All of the recipients for the 2023 Screen Well Awards have done extraordinary work across our industry to improve mental health and wellbeing this year.

“The passion, care and dedication you have all shown for improving mental health and wellbeing across screen industry workplaces is truly inspiring and it’s an honour to be able to recognise it in this way.”

If you missed the award ceremony this morning, you can watch at www.screenwell.com.au/awards