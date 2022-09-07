WildBear Entertainment observational documentary series Gem Hunters Down Under is unearthing interest overseas, with Wild Thring Media confirming a raft of pre-sales.

The 6 x 60 minute journey into the world of sapphire hunting in Central Queensland has been pre-sold to the Seven Network for 7Mate in Australia; Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery in both the UK and Benelux; Seven. One Entertainment in Germany; and Viasat World for Viasat Explore across the Nordics, Baltics, and central and eastern Europe.

The initial demand for Gem Hunters Down Under has led WildBear Entertainment swiftly move into production on series two and three – also both 6 x 60. Due for delivery in spring and autumn next year, the two new series have secured initial support from Seven Network.

WildBear Entertainment executive producer Veronica Fury said the series was well aligned with the company’s creative goals.

“Gem Hunters Down Under has been a joy to produce and is a prime example of what we do so well at WildBear – taking distinctive Australian stories and creating compelling series that not only work well at home but also have wide appeal with viewers around the world,” she said.

Wild Thring Media managing director Edwina Thring said current demand for ob-docs about interesting and challenging jobs, coupled with Gem Hunters Down Under‘s Australian locations, range of characters, and the real-life quest for buried treasure had elevated the series for the international market.

“We are delighted by the early response to the title from our pre-sale partners and will anticipate more of the same with the two new series,” she said.

Gem Hunters Down Under will be distributed by WildBear International.