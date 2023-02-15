EVT will be the operator of the new IMAX Sydney, expected to open later this year.

The Event Cinemas parent operates 140 cinemas worldwide, with IMAX Sydney to be its fourth IMAX complex internationally, joining IMAX Auckland, IMAX Queensgate (New Zealand), and IMAX Karlsruhe (Germany).

IMAX Sydney, located within the Ribbon at Darling Harbour, will feature a 693 m2 screen and have a 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology designed to deliver brighter images with increased resolution and deeper contrast.

The cinema will feature EVT’s signature ‘Your Cinema, Your Way’ seating, which gives patrons the option to upgrade their experience with multiple seating options from full recliners to private pods. In addition, the location will also offer marketplace food and beverage options.

“We’re thrilled to partner with EVT to bring audiences a world-class movie going experience at the new IMAX Sydney theatre in The Ribbon,” said IMAX chief sales officer Giovanni Dolci.

“We’re confident that this iconic venue will become a cultural landmark and will instantly join the ranks of our most celebrated and successful flagship cinemas around the world, from New York, Cannes and Tokyo to Los Angeles, Seoul and London.”

Luke Mackey, EVT director of entertainment said the new IMAX Sydney would be based around choice.

“We’ve created multiple ways to experience IMAX, featuring Australian first premium seating options; full recliners, couples lounges and private pods,” he said.

“The location also leverages experts from across EVT to deliver elevated food and beverage and an innovative venue for conferences and events. We believe that IMAX Sydney located in the heart of Sydney will be the best IMAX in Australia, attracting locals and tourists alike”.

IMAX first opened in Sydney in 1996 and operated 20 years before the site was demolished for the build of the Ribbon, which also includes the W Hotel and other retail. When first announced, the site was expected to be open by 2019. The build of the site was delayed several times due to the collapse of its two developers, first Grocon, and then Probuild. A new developer, Greaton, was appointed in July last year.

Australia’s only other IMAX, IMAX Melbourne, is owned by and part of Museums Victoria.