Event wrap-up: ‘House of the Dragon’ S2 premiere, Very Short Film Festival

‘House of the Dragon’ S2 Australian premiere

Ahead of the global premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon on June 17, Melbourne personalities and fans attended Binge’s Australian premiere on Wednesday, June 12 at IMAX Melbourne.

Hosted by Luke and Scott O’Halloran, guests were transported to a Westeros-inspired world and required to pledge their loyalty to either the Green or Black Council before being among the first in the world to watch the opening episode.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

All images by Asanka Ratnayake

Mitch McTaggart Adam Densten Scott and Luke O’Halloran

The Very Short Film Festival

The Very Short Film Festival was held at the State Cinema in Hobart with all the winning films notably made by females, underscoring the diversity and creativity in our industry. The top twelve films were all screened at the event and finalists will participate in a mentoring workshop with the VSFF Judges and Ambassadors including Leah Purcell, aimed at nurturing and inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.