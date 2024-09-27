‘Excited and humbled’: Composer siblings secure double nomination at World Soundtrack Awards

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Swiss-born Australian composer siblings Diego, Nora, and Lionel Baldenweg have joined Nick Cave and Warren Ellis as the only Australians nominated for Discovery of the Year at the World Soundtrack Awards.

The awards, launched in 2001 as a way of honouring film music and its composers, will be held Wednesday, October 16 at the Music Center De Bijloke as part of Belgium’s annual Film Fest Gent.

Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg and Lionel Baldenweg are recognised for their score of Robert Lorenz’s 2023 action...