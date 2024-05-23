‘Exposure’ (Trailer)

Stan Original series Exposure follows Jacs Gould (Alice Englert), a photographer who, following the death of her best friend (Mia Artemis), returns to her hometown to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy.

The ensemble cast includes Essie Davis, Mia Artemis, Thomas Weatherall, Sean Keenan, Ewen Leslie, George Mason, Christian Byers, David Howell, Thom Green, Domino McCathrion, Victoria Haralabidou, and Daniel Frederiksen.

Lucy Coleman is the writer and creator, with Bonnie Moir directing and Thirdborn’s Nicole O’Donohue producing alongside Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant. Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang are executive producing for Stan.

Exposure will premiere June 20 on Stan.