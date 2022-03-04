A newly launched independent feature film pitching competition is offering funds and a way forward to its winner, with $30,000 and a series of mentoring sessions included in the first prize package.

Established by Brisbane independent production company Progression 7, Feature30 is designed to give applicants a chance to experience the filmmaking process from conception to sale for their feature or documentary ideas.

The nine judges for the competition will act as mentors once their evaluations are complete, guiding the winners towards distributing their product via theatrical release, SVOD, or both.

Assessing the applicants will be actress Brooke Lee, The Steve Jaggi Company founder and chief creative officer Steve Jaggi, SBS commissioning editor of scripted Loani Arman, Flickchicks director Mandy Lake, The Post Lounge general manager Bronwyn Ketels, Umbrella Entertainment head of sales and acquisition Ari Harrison, and E! Entertainment TV founder Larry Namer, as well as Progression 7 competition directors Russell Leadbeater and Lizan Yee.

Ketels told IF competitions like Feature30 provided opportunity, connection, and practical support to filmmakers.

“As a post-production producer, I rely on concepts going from script to screen, which is why I think initiatives like Feature30 are so important.

“I’m excited by proposals that would benefit from my experience in post-production and I also value diversity of both story and storyteller.

“I will help by not only answering questions but by using my experience to flag potential hurdles applicants could face down the line. Preparation is key, and I aim to have the successful applicants prepared for the joyous and stressful journey that is filmmaking.”

In order to apply, applicants must submit a pitch deck, one-page synopsis, no more than 10 pages of script, the project’s pre/prod-post budget, and marketing plan/collateral.

Filmmakers also have the option of including a proof-of-concept no longer than five minutes.

Yee said all genres would be accepted.

“This is open to everyone,” she said.

“If you’ve had a film idea and haven’t done anything about it why not just try?

“There is no right or wrong in terms of ideas and people have certainly broadened their taste in terms of which movies they watch”

Applications for Feature30 are now open, with an early bird deadline of March 31.

Find out more information on how to apply here.