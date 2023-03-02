Set in the ’90s, Jason Stevens’ Finally Me stars Jazz Laker as Soula Mitsos, a plus-size teenager of Greek heritage who works after school in her family’s takeaway Souvlaki store. Her dad wants her to take over the store and marry a Greek boy named Jimmy, but all Soula wants to do is cheer for her school, Westend High.

Despite being a complete novice at cheerleading, Soula’s dream becomes a reality when she’s unexpectedly chosen on the team. However, the opportunity however is laced with much opposition, including from her West End’s arch-nemesis, Taylor White (Alea O’Shea), who’ll use every dirty trick in the book to succeed. However, Soula’s greatest battle will come from within as she struggles to believe that she belongs.

The film’s cast includes Tony Nikolakopoulos, Tiarnie Coupland, Josh Heuston, Naomi Sequeira, Rhys Muldoon, and Rhonda Burchmore.

Stevens penned the script and produced the independently financed feature via his company, Jason Stevens Productions, with the crew rounded out by DOP Chris Bland and composer Helena Czajka.

Finally Me will be released in select cinemas from March 14 via Resplendent Pictures.