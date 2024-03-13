‘White Fever’ (Trailer)

Ra Chapman’s six-part comedy White Fever premieres on the ABC April 10, 9pm.

Chapman, creator, writer and star, plays a cocky Korean-Australian adoptee with a love of hairy white guys – the hairier the better. When her friends call her out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to try and reprogram her libido, reignites a connection with her childhood friend Yu Chang (Chris Pang) and stumbles into the process of finding out where she belongs and who with.

The ensemble also includes Greg Stone, Roz Hammond, Harvey Zielinski, Katie Robertson, Jillian Nguyen and Cassandra Sorrell.

White Fever is a A Black Sheep Films, Orange Entertainment Co. and Unruly Productions series. Chapman was joined in the writers room by Michele Lee, Clare Atkins and Zielinski. Aidee Walker was the director. Katherine Fry and Lisa Wang produced, with executive producers Dan Lake, Kurt Royan, Chapman and Rosie Lourde. The ABC executive producers are Todd Abbott and Louise Smith.

Major backers include Screen Australia and ABC, with further support by VicScreen. ABC Commerical is handling international sales.