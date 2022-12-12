Tasmanian composer Finn Clarke is the third recipient of Screenworks Regional Screen in LA program, for which he will undertake a four-week residency in the Californian city with the support of Australians in Film (AiF).

With a background spanning classical violin and folk fiddle, location sound recording, and audio post-production, Clarke has previously been commissioned by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Youth Orchestra, SBS Insight, Parks Australia, ANZ Bank, and the Hobart City Council, as well as various independent filmmakers and artists.

He was also one of two regional screen composers chosen for Screenworks’ Screen Composing Bootcamp, a program that gave him the opportunity to learn from Leah Curtis via a six-week one-on-one mentorship.

The Allens Rivulet resident hoped his experience in the Regional Screen in LA Program would contribute to the growth of Tasmania’s media music scene while helping to tell important regional stories.

“This amazing opportunity will allow me to develop my skills and experience as a screen composer and connect with other creatives in the huge artistic hub that is the American film industry.

“In Los Angeles, I’ll be going behind the scenes with my composing heroes, participating in several screen scoring workshops, attending numerous music and film events, and meeting fellow creatives in the industry.

“Tasmania is an emerging film scene with few screen composers, so I’m excited to travel to LA to dive into a much larger international industry and learn from some of the best in the business.”

The announcement comes after Screenworks expanded the program to include both above and below-the-line roles, having previously only catered to screenwriters and producers.

The organisation also sought to provide a more customised experience for the successful recipient by asking applicants to provide a two-minute video pitch that details what they would like to achieve during the four weeks and how that will support their career goals.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said Clarke’s application had stood out within this context.

“We were particularly impressed by Finn’s application to the program, where he had proactively researched what Los Angeles has to offer in the screen composer space to take advantage of while there and had already established a network of people willing to meet with and mentor him,” he said.

“We look forward to supporting him during this opportunity and in the future.”

AiF director of programs and membership Isabel Pappani also commended the composer on his efforts.

“We were impressed with Finn’s dedication to his craft and his well thought out plan for the program, and are looking forward to welcoming him In Los Angeles In the new year,” she said.

The second participant of the program, Dunsborough’s Chanel Bowen, is set to complete her two-month residency at Animal Logic’s LA office this month.