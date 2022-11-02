Epic Films’ First Day is poised to win its second Emmy, nominated for Outstanding Young Teen Series at the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Its competition for the prize includes Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and The Mysterious Benedict Society; Netflix’s Heartstopper, produced by See-Saw Films out of the UK; and The Disney Channel’s High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

The Children’s and Family Awards nominations were announced overnight by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, marking the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979.

First Day, produced in association with Kojo Studios, won an International Emmy Award Kids: Live Action last year for its first season. The prize added to a slew of awards for the landmark series – star Evie Macdonald was the first transgender actor to play a lead role in an Australian scripted drama – including a Rose d’Or.

The second season saw Hulu come on board as a co-commissioner with the ABC. Shot in Adelaide, it is created, written and directed by Julie Kalceff, and produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Butler.

Co-writers for S2 included Eloise Brooke and Martine Delaney.

The second instalment follows transgender girl Hannah (Macdonald) in her second year at Hillview High, where her running for class captain exposes an underlying level of transphobia among her classmates. She starts a group for LGBTQIA+ students but risks alienating her closest friends in the process.

Speaking to IF, Stark said she, Butler and Kalceff were thrilled by the nomination.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast and crew. This was a team effort on every level and we’re delighted that everyone’s talent is being recognised,” she said.



“We’re so appreciative of Hulu, Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corporation and the ABC for backing the project for production, alongside our sales team at the ACTF.”

First Day S2 aired on the ABC locally earlier this year, and was recently nominated for a MIPCOM Diversify TV Award.

The first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards, which will be presented on Saturday, December 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, December 11 (US time) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

