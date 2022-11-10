Princess Pictures’ short-form comedy Flats follows 27-year-old Joey (Will Weatheritt) as he is released from prison and returns home to the Fitzroy flats in the hopes of reuniting with his girlfriend, Rachol, and the young son he’s never met.

But life in the community didn’t stay paused whilst Joey served time, and Rachol isn’t thrilled to see him, especially as he seems to be straight back to his old ways, under the bad influence of his best friend Troy.

The six-part series stars real residents of inner-city Melbourne’s community housing in their first acting roles, as well as Ciaran Griffiths in a supporting role.

Weatheritt wrote and directed the series alongside Darren L. Downs, with Princess Pictures’ Mike Cowap producing, and Emma Fitzsimons and Laura Waters executive producing.

Episode one is now available to view on the ‘Slap Bang’ YouTube Channel, with other episodes to follow.

Flats was supported by Screen Australia through the Online Production Fund.