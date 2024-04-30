‘Flunk’ (Season 5, Episode 1)

The fifth season of the Lilydale Films’ LGBTQIA+ drama series, Flunk follows Heidi, Saffron, Ruby, and Astrid as they approach the end of high school.

A huge question mark hangs over their future in the summer before forever – will they find a way to stay in each other’s lives, or is this goodbye?

Written and directed by Ric Forster, the series stars Madelyn Sheahan, Holly Monks, Emily Mutimer, and Olivia Wright.

It has principal production funding from Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen.

Flunk season five is now available to watch on Vimeo OnDemand and YouTube.