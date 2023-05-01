Flying Bark appoints Hugh Baldwin as EP of development at After Bark

Former Nickelodeon Australia director of television Hugh Baldwin has joined Flying Bark’s production arm, After Bark, as executive producer of development.

Baldwin was previously an executive producer at sport-focused creative agency and production house, PostMatch, while also working as a private consultant for companies in the technology space.

Prior to that, he spent 15 years leading the content and programming strategy for Nickelodeon in Australia and New Zealand and has spent time as head of programming for MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Spike, and 10Shake Kids under the Paramount banner.

In his new role, the writer, producer, and journalist will oversee the slate of After Bark, which was established last year with the aim of producing stories for older audiences, including mature animation projects and scripted and unscripted live-action genres

Baldwin, who previously sat on the board of Screen Tasmania, said After Bark represented an exciting new phase for Flying Bark Productions as it expanded its production scope into live-action series and events for TV and streaming, as well as edgier animation projects.

“It is such a great opportunity to be asked to forge this path for one of Australia’s most respected international production companies,” he said.

“I look forward to uncovering projects from creators with a clear creative vision for adult audiences at the younger end of the spectrum.”

With studios in LA and Sydney, Flying Bark Productions operates as a full-service production facility, having worked on series such as 100% Wolf: The Book of Hath for the ABC, Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Marvel’s What If…?.

CEO Barbara Stephen said the Studio 100-owned company was intending to produce projects for older audiences as they evolved from youth programming and “seek out stories that reinforce their identities and better represent their world view”.

“We have started to work with emerging showrunners and Hugh’s programming experience working for the Viacom businesses is invaluable,” she said.