Flying Bark Productions has promoted Sarah Harper to creative director – 2D, a role which will see her spearhead the company’s further expansion into original content, including anime-influenced animation.

Harper will oversee 2D projects for both original and client service work in the Sydney studio, including for Flying Bark’s recently announced After Bark brand, which focuses on older audiences.

She joins fellow creative directors, Alexs Stadermann (100% Wolf, Maya the Bee Movie) who is based in Sydney and Ian Graham (Glitch Techs, Legend of Korra) who heads up the company’s Los Angeles studio.

Having joined Flying Bark in 2016, Harper has helped the growth of the 2D team, most recently as series director, co-producer and writer on LEGO: Monkie Kid, working with the LEGO teams out of China, Los Angeles, and Denmark.

“Sarah in collaboration with the creative leadership team has spearheaded the development and vision for our 2D animation, garnering a world-renowned reputation. She has co-produced, and series directed one of the most watched programs our studio has produced with the creation of Monkie Kid for LEGO. The series has attracted more than 600 million views and her trademark design, animation and writing style has amassed super fans from all around the globe,” said Flying Bark CEO Barbara Stephen.

“She and the team have smashed the ceiling on every measure, and we couldn’t be prouder of her achievements. We look forward to her continued involvement in the company’s leadership team.”

Flying Bark is continuing to grow its animation team across CG, 2D and CG/2D productions. With 350 employees across all departments, the 2D team now boasts more than 200 artists.

The studio is preparing for further expansion to support more 2D feature animation in addition to the various development and pre-production projects as part of its growing slate.

Its list of recent projects include Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie, the team’s first foray into 2D feature film production, as well as LEGO: Monkie Kid S1-3 and Disney/Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Flying Bark Productions and After Bark is wholly-owned by Studio 100, headquartered in Belgium.