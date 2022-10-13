Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation have enlisted Flying Bark Productions to animate their newly-announced untitled 2D Avatar feature film, as the Sydney-based studio seeks to expand its team.

Set to couple traditional 2D animation with substantial CG elements, the Avatar feature films will be based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, which were originally created for Nickelodeon by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino. The upcoming feature will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, with Konietzko and DiMartino producing under their Avatar Studios banner.

Flying Bark Productions, whose recent credits include Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?, has put a call out for Australian and international artists across several 2D animation and CG departments, with successful candidates to join the company from next year.

It comes after the NSW Government announced it was providing support to the animation studio via its Jobs Plus Program, allowing Flying Bark to undertake a multi-million dollar expansion of its Alexandria facility.

Flying Bark director of production Alexia Gates-Foale said the studio looked forward to welcoming new talent while also further developing its team of 350 artists during an “exciting time” for Australian animation.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are two of the most iconic animated series of our time and we are simply thrilled to play a part in bringing this new story to life,” she said.

“With a company full of creatives and super fans, the Avatar feature is a dream project for the team at Flying Bark.”

Paramount Animation executive vice president Mark Bakshi said Flying Bark’s track record of “artistic excellence” made them an ideal creative partner for the film.

“We are so excited to be working with one of the premiere and long-standing animation studios in Australia, Flying Bark,” he said.

