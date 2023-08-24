‘Foe’ (Trailer)

Garth Davis’ psychological thriller Foe stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as Hen and Junior, a young married couple living a solitary life on their isolated farm.

One night, a knock on the door from a stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) changes everything: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

The Amazon Studios film is an adaptation of Ian Reid’s 2018 novel, set in a future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet.

Davis adapted the book with Reid, with producers including Kerry Kohansky-Roberts on behalf of AC Studios, Davis for I Am That, and See-Saw’s Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Reid is executive producing with Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, and Samantha Lang.

Production took place at Docklands Studios Melbourne and other locations around the state last year.

Amazon Studios will release Foe theatrically in Australia on October 19 via Transmission Films.