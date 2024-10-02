‘For me, it is a feminist script’: Jesse Spencer, Linh-Dan Pham, Radha Mitchell head back to the 70s for ‘Last Days of the Space Age’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disney+ series Last Days of the Space Age is set against the background of US space station Skylab’s crash just beyond Perth’s suburbs in 1979 – a time of international cultural and political shifts.

So how did lead actor Jesse Spencer prepare to play someone in that part of the world during that period?

“Well, I grew a beard,” he laughed.

“I mostly focus on the characters – their objectives and skills – and the dynamics and relationships with family, and then societ...