Forte Corp appoints Dragan Savic chief financial officer

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia head of finance Dragan Savic has joined Forte Corp as chief financial officer.

Savic brings more than a decade of financial experience to the role, having held senior positions in banking and financial entities, including Westpac and Deloitte in Perth, before moving to London where he joined NBCUniversal as financial accounting consultant, with responsibilities including implementing new accounting software across UK reporting entities.

Returning to Australia in 2016, Savic joined WBITVP Australia, where in 2019 he was appointed head of finance. During his tenure, he established a mechanism for internal funding of Producer Offset financing, which increased profitability on key projects.

At Forte, he will join a team led by CEO Craig McMahon and that includes London-based chief commercial officer Charles Auty, Brisbane-based chief operating officer Ted Cawrey, and head of production Naomi Cleaver, who was appointed in March.

The Melbourne-based film production and finance group also encompasses Forte Corp Pictures, Tilt Media and Entertainment, Elevate Production Finance, and Consolidated Media Services.

Savic said he was excited to work alongside “such a talented and experienced team”.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the group and I’m looking forward to work across the broad spectrum of services Forte Corp offer in TV and film production and financing,” he said.

McMahon described Savic as a “perfect fit” for Forte Corp’s multi-faceted business.

“Dragan has worked closely with both studio executive and screen producer teams and it’s this holistic vision and his experience that will be invaluable assets to Forte Corp,” he said.

“I am thrilled to welcome him to the team.”