‘Frank and Frank’ (Trailer)

Adam Morris’ Frank and Frank (or The Valley and the Walrus: Ruminations on the Mystery from Soup to Nuts) stars Myles Pollard as faith and finance guru Frank, who heads to the country to present at a conference and arrives to a message from his wife, who was supposed to meet him there with their daughter, saying she’s thinking of leaving him.

As he attempts to prepare for his presentation while simultaneously processing the potential loss of his family, he meets Frank (Trevor Jamieson), a rough-round-the-edges artist, philosopher, bon vivant, and womaniser, who lives in a ramshackle caravan at the rear of the property. As Frank the guru’s life starts to unravel, he forms a playful, thoughtful, and at times hilarious relationship with his namesake, leading him to discover a different way to think, live and enjoy life.

Pollard and Jamieson are joined in the cast by Rebecca Leafes, Vanessa Stone, and Talarah Pedrocchi Roelofs, who also served as editor.

Morris produces alongside Suzanne Worner and Halo Films managing director Ian Hale, with whom he also executive produces.

The creative team for the film, which was shot across three weeks in Albany, Mandurah and Bicton, also includes cinematographer Lauchlan Gillett, sound designer Kim Lofts, artist George Corke, prop master Andy Dolphin, and production assistant Finn Morris.

Frank and Frank (or The Valley and the Walrus: Ruminations on the Mystery from Soup to Nuts) will be released in cinemas in July via Halo Films.