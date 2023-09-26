Fred Media unveils largest ever MIPCOM slate with series from WTFN, Stripe Media

An expansion into crime drama via WTFN and four new series from Auckland production house Stripe Studios headline Fred Media’s slate for next month’s MIPCOM, with the distributor adding nearly 140 hours of content to its catalogue.

The WTFN titles include The Hunters, a six-part series produced for Seven Network that follows investigative crime journalist Adam Shand and ‘The Human Lie Detector’ Steve van Aperen, as they join forces to crack famous crimes wide open, leaving police no choice but to re-open cases.

There is also Australia’s Most Dangerous Prisoners, also for Seven Network, which interviews ex-inmates, former correctional officers, journalists, and forensic psychologists across eight hour-long episodes to learn about some of the most notorious men and women currently serving time down under – and the horrible crimes that put them behind bars.

Of the projects made via long-term partner Stripe Studios, Hoff Roading (10×30 minutes) sees Hollywood legend David Hasselhoff travel to New Zealand to present a travel show with a difference with his good friend, Kiwi comedian and actor Rhys Darby; Izzy & Beaver’s French Connection, (8×60 minutes) for Bravo NZ, follows All Black rugby legends and long-time friends Israel ‘Izzy’ Dagg and Stephen ‘Beaver’ Donald on a mischievous and amusing tour of France; Iliza Shlesinger: This Tastes Funny (8×60 minutes) catches up with US comedian and actress Iliza as she stops her world stand-up tour in New Zealand for an extended layover, bringing her chef husband, Noah Galuten, along for the ride; and Bravo NZ obs-doc series New Zealand Gold Diggers (8×60 minutes), follows three groups of amateur gold prospectors on a quest to strike it rich in remote, secret locations across the South Island of New Zealand.

Fred Media is once again joining forces with New Mac on new series Wonderful Waste (6×30-minutes), in which six designers and inventors reimagine the role of waste in our world in the most innovative of ways.

The company has also announced new partnerships with Australia’s Bengar Films, Resto Group International and North Light Productions, as well as Kenya’s Yakwetu Distribution.

It will work with Bengar Films on food programs The Intolerant Cooks (48×30 minutes) and The Healthy Cooks (8×30 minutes) for Seven and Nine, respectively; with Resto Group on auto-transformation series Resto My Ride (6×60 minutes) with series two and three in production) for MotorTrend US and Nine Rush; with North Light Productions on Budget Battlers (4×60 minutes); and with Yakwetu Distribution on Return to Kenya.

The returning titles within the slate include the fourth seasons of Space Invaders and Emergency, and the fifth of Paramedics, all of which are produced by WTFN for Nine. There is also a fourth season series of The Circus and a second season of Rich Listers from Stripe Studios for Bravo New Zealand, and a third season of Never Too Small, produced by New Mac.

Speaking about the slate, Fred Media acquisitions manager Courtney Hicks said 2023 was a milestone year for the company.

“We’ve turned 10, dramatically increased the size of our content slates for the main markets and are working with an ever-increasing number of producer partners from Australia and New Zealand, as well as further afield,” she said.

“With so much consolidation and constant change in the market, our continued presence, long-serving team members and variety of quality content succeeds in making us a reassuring partner for producers and buyers alike.”

MIPCOM will take place October 16-19.