‘King Con: The Life and Crimes of Hamish McLaren’ (Trailer)

Perpetual Entertainment documentary King Con: The Life and Crimes of Hamish McLaren, premiering 8.00pm Sunday on Channel 7, reveals how the con man swindled unsuspecting girlfriends, high profile businessmen, acquaintances and friends out of more than $60 million.

The documentary hears firsthand from the people McLaren targeted, and how NSW police detective, Tom Zadravec, forensically pieced together his scams and brought him down.

King Con: The Life and Crimes of Hamish McLaren is produced by Max Murch and executive produced by Jackie Munro.