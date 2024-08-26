Fremantle, Netflix expand ‘Heartbreak High’ attachment program

Netflix and Fremantle are calling for applicants to participate in an expanded trainee attachment program for Heartbreak High‘s third and final season.

The scheme, to be managed by Screen Careers, will support four entry-level attachments with paid positions across various departments, including costume, locations, grips/lighting & camera departments.

All Heartbreak High season three attachments will be designated a specific supervisor in the department they are working with, with oversight from the heads of department.

Screen Careers head of training and career development Denise Eriksen said the organisation was pleased to work with Netflix on “one of the most exciting shows around”.

“Our approach builds on the traditional attachment model to provide longer-term support and better employment outcomes, while also easing the training requirements on busy productions,” she said.

Announced earlier this year, Heartbreak High will film in Sydney and follow the students in their final year at Hartley High School.

The main cast for the Fremantle and NewBe series includes Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, and James Majoos.

The attachment details are as follows:

COSTUME DEPARTMENT ATTACHMENT

Closing Date – Midnight on Wednesday, September 4

Start date: Monday, September 16, 2024

End date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

LOCATIONS DEPARTMENT ATTACHMENT

Closing Date – Midnight on Monday, September 16

Start date: Tuesday, October 8 2024

End date: Friday, February 7, 2025

CAMERA DEPARTMENT / VIDEO SPLIT ATTACHMENT

Closing Date – Midnight on Monday, September 16

Start date: Monday, October 14, 2024

End date: Friday, February 7, 2025

GRIP/GAFFER ATTACHMENT

Closing Date – Midnight on Monday, September 16

Start date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

End date: Friday, February 7, 2025

There will be a summer hiatus from Friday, December 20 2024 to Monday, January 6 2025, inclusive. First Nations and those from underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. Find out more information about how to apply here.

