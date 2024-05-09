Netflix announces ‘Heartbreak High’ will wrap up with third series

Netflix has commissioned a third season of teen drama Heartbreak High, which it says will be the series’ last.

It comes a month after the second season’s release, with the new episodes topping the streamer’s most-watched list in Australia and staying on the global Top 10 English TV series list for three consecutive weeks, despite some middling reviews.

Creator Hannah Carroll Chapman will again lead the creative team for the third season, serving as a co-executive producer alongside executive producer Carly Heaton, producer Sarah Freeman, and associate producer Anna Curtis.

Production will occur in Sydney and follow the students in their final year at Hartley High School. The main cast for the Fremantle and NewBe series includes Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, and James Majoos.

Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu said renewing Heartbreak High for its final season was a “major point of pride” at Netflix.

“It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world,” she said.

“See you at muck up day.”

Heaton said who worked on the series were grateful for the opportunity to “see what kind of mess evolves in season three”.

“We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High,” she said.

“We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters.”