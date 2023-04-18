Mischa Barton, best known for playing Marissa in The O.C, has signed on for an extended guest role in Neighbours.

The actress will portray the character of Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love,” Barton said.

“I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

Fremantle Australia’s Neighbours, recently revived by Amazon after being cancelled by the UK’s Channel 5, started production yesterday in Melbourne. Network 10 retains first run rights in Australia, with episodes to then be available ad free on Prime Video seven days later.

lan Fletcher, Lucinda Cowden, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones on the first day back on set for ‘Neighbours’.

In the UK and US Neighbours will screen on Amazon Freevee, while those in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa can watch it on Prime Video.

Approximately 450 cast, crew and associated businesses have resumed work on the soap. Returning cast members include Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone, Tim Kano and Lucinda Cowden.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, maintains his position on the new chapter, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.



“With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter. Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad,” Herbison said.

VicScreen and Fremantle announced yesterday the Neighbours Training Program, which will cover above and below the line skills across directing, writing, production, post-production, art department, accounting, sound, lighting, and grips.