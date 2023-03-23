Fujifilm has unveiled the new broadcast zoom lens, FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (HZK25-1000mm), which boasts a 40x zoom and focal length of 1000mm.

The HZK25-1000mm is a box-type broadcast zoom lens in the dual format, supporting two types of large image sensors. It offers cinematic visual expressions with effects such as shallow depth-of-field, making it suitable for live coverage of sporting events and music concerts.

It is designed in a dual format, supporting two types of large sensors, and can be mounted on cinema cameras. The lens normally works with the Super 35mm sensor, and supports a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame by way of activating the built-in expander to expand the image circle by 1.5 times. There is also the added benefit of maintaining the same angle of view in both sensors.

The lens can be operated in the same style as a broadcast lens using zoom demand and focus demand while mounted on a cinema camera. It can also be used with a variety of existing accessories.

The newly-released FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (HZK25-1000mm) will be showcased at the 2023 NAB Show, to be held in Las Vegas from April 15 to April 19.