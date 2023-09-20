Gameloft Brisbane hires Manea Castet as studio manager

As Gameloft Brisbane expands into PC and console game development, it has appointed Manea Castet as its new studio manager.

Gameloft Brisbane, which won Studio of the Year at last year’s Australian Game Developers Awards, has recently worked on Apple Arcade titles such as Ballistic Baseball, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, and The Oregon Trail.

Castet has worked for Gameloft since 2016, and joins the team from Montreal, where he was lead producer on Disney Dreamlight Valley.

“I am thrilled to join the Gameloft Brisbane team at such an exciting time. The Australian development landscape is teeming with potential, and Brisbane has emerged as a prime location for game development,” said Castet.

“I am confident that we can harness this opportunity for growth and innovation.”

Gameloft Brisbane reports its expansion in the PC and console gaming, combined with the support from the Digital Games Tax Offset and Screen Queensland, will lead to several new job opportunities.