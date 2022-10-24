Former Victorian Multicultural Commission chair George Lekakis has taken over as VicScreen president, replacing David Hanna following the conclusion of his two-year term.

Lekakis has spent much of his 40-year social work career in leadership roles, including as CEO of not-for-profit multicultural aged care services provider Fronditha Care and executive director in the Victorian Department of Business and Innovation’s International Education Division.

He is the longest-serving chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural

Commission, having held the role from September 2001 to January 2011,

Lekakis, who was most recently chair for the Victorian Interpreting and Translating Service, described his new position as a “wonderful opportunity to influence and support” a sector that included “such important parts of our cultural makeup”.

VicScreen also welcomes Tiriki Onus, who joins as a new board member.

The Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung filmmaker, artist, curator, opera singer, and academic is the head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, and also holds the roles of deputy dean (Place) and associate dean (Indigenous Development).

Onus said it was an “honour and privilege” to be able to contribute to VicScreen.

He will work alongside Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan, and Chris Oliver-Taylor, each of whom was reappointed to the board for a further three years, while Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick, Greg McLean, and Blake Mizzi round out the remaining members.

Victorian creative industries minister Steve Dimopoulos said the new appointments were worthy additions to the board.

“George Lekakis has been a champion for our multicultural communities for more than four decades, while Tiriki Onus is a wonderful cultural leader as well as a celebrated artist in his own right,” he said.

“Together they bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to the VicScreen board as we work to ensure that our screen industry reflects the diversity of the Victorian community in front and behind the screens.”