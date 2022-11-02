ACMI head of cinemas Ghita Loebenstein has joined SXSW Sydney as head of screen.

The cultural programmer confirmed her new position on social media, writing that she was “beyond elated” to be joining the festival and going on to thank managing director Colin Daniels.

Prior to taking up her post at ACMI in September last year, Loebenstein was creative producer at The Capitol Theatre, and also has experience as the founder and former director of the film and conversation series Speakeasy Cinema, and multi-purpose arts and cinema space Grey Gardens Projects.

She now forms part of a team that includes head of music Claire Collins, project manager Claire Austin, head of event operations Jono Whyman, brand, marketing and communications lead Pam Thornback, and Daniels.

Held in collaboration with TEG, NSW Government, and Destination NSW, SXSW Sydney will be the official annual Asia Pacific instalment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987.

The event, which was announced in June, will span music, screen, gaming, technology, and innovation, with more than 1,000 experiences, including keynote speakers, panels and summits, live gaming sessions, screenings, product demonstrations, and artists performances, as well as networking opportunities and dedicated events.

Last week Daniels asked on social media what people would like to see in the line-up, drawing more than 100 suggestions in the comments.

Further SXSW announcements are expected to be made this month, with the festival to be held in October 2023.