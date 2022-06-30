SXSW is heading to Sydney in 2023, with the tech, film, and music industry festival and conference to expand beyond Austin, Texas across seven days and nights from October 15-22.

Held in collaboration with TEG, NSW Government, and Destination NSW, SXSW Sydney will be the official annual Asia Pacific instalment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987.

The event, to be headed by managing director Colin Daniels, will be an exploration of the best in music, screen, gaming, technology, and innovation, with more than 1,000 experiences. including keynote speakers, panels and summits, live gaming sessions, screenings, product demonstrations, and artists performances, as well as networking opportunities and dedicated events.

In making the announcement SXSW CEO and co-founder Roland Swenson the organisation “couldn’t be more excited” to work with TEG and the government partners to bring the event to Sydney.

“We that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” he said.

“The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

The announcement comes after Australian filmmakers made their presence felt at this year’s edition of SXSW, with Back to Back Theatre’s Shadow winning an audience award, while Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red and Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ Sissy also impressed.

TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said SXSW Sydney would establish a “new SXSW touchpoint” through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world.

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” he said.

“I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the managing director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, and the team at SXSW for their foresight and support.”

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said SXSW Sydney was the biggest event to come to country since Vivid.

“Sydney is the economic and leisure gateway to Australia and a leader in tech innovation, with a global reputation for hosting major international events that capture the world’s attention,” he said.

“The very best of the creative and tech industries in the Asia Pacific will be on display during SXSW Sydney, while also drawing thousands of people from around the world to enjoy our spectacular harbour city.”

Industry professionals, talent, partners and more can register their interest for the event now here.