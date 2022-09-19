Gloriavale is an expose on the New Zealand religious group that was founded by Australian evangelist Neville Cooper who later assumed the name Hopeful Christian.

Directed by Australian/New Zealand creative team Noel Smyth and Fergus Grady, the observational documentary examines the widespread abuse inside the infamous Gloriavale Christian Community cult and the institutional failures that have allowed it to continue.

With unprecedented access to the notoriously secretive community, the filmmakers follow a lone family as they mount a ground-breaking legal case against the cult’s powerful leaders.

The true extent of Gloriavale’s crimes and the cruelty of its leaders is exposed as the Ready family risks losing their home, their community, and those they love for a chance to bring positive change to Gloriavale.

An official Australia/New Zealand co-production, Gloriavale is produced by Smyth and Grady, in conjunction with Forward Media and Grade A Films.

The film was executive produced by Richard Fletcher, with cinematography by Gareth Moon and Smyth, who also edited with Ramon Watkins. Music was by Jack Vanzet.

The film was made with funding from Screen Australia, the New Zealand Film Commission, and VicScreen.

Limelight Distribution will release Gloriavale in Australian cinemas on November 3.