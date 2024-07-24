New Zealand Film Commission announces two new appointments

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) has announced two new appointments to its updated operating structure, with Esther Cahill-Chiaroni and Morgan Waru (Ngāti Porou) taking up the roles of development lead and development and investment executive, respectively.

Cahill-Chiaroni was previously executive director at Script to Screen for eight years, during which she co-created and directed the Big Screen Symposium and several high-impact programs, including FilmUp and Story Camp Aotearoa.

In 2019, she helmed Raupapa Whakaari Series Drama Lab and programmed the Power of Inclusion Summit for the NZFC and Walt Disney Studios. From 2021 to 2024 she co-led the Te Taumata Toi A-Iwi Creative Leadership Program, and in 2023 she launched Rupture: a development program for series writers funded by NZ On Air.

Cahill-Chiaroni said it was a privilege to join NZFC.

I am looking forward to working with our community of makers – and am so excited to join [CEO Annie Marrary, [head of funding] Ainsley Gardiner, and the team in service to this vital kaupapa at a time of change.”

Having worked with Piki Films in development and production since 2017, Waru’s producing credits include Aroha Bridge, Baby Done, Red White and Brass, The Mountain, and We Were Dangerous.

She said she “couldn’t be more excited” with the appointment.

“Aotearoa has a wealth of incredible storytellers, and I’m humbled to be joining the Commission’s ambition to bring more outstanding films to the screen,” she said.

The appointments follow a shake-up of the organisation at the beginning of this month, including the disestablishment of 28 positions in favour of 15 new roles. Among those to depart was head of development and production Leanne Saunders, who has since joined the South Australian Film Corporation.

NZ Film Commission’s head of funding Ainsley Gardiner said the two new hires brought a “huge amount of passion and integrity to the process of development and filmmaking”.

“As we focus on a more rigorous development and decision-making process so that filmmakers can focus on the business of making their films, Esther will play a key role in developing the strategies to achieve that. Morgan is a filmmaker with vast experience in development and production,” she said.

Cahill-Chiaroni and Waru will commence their roles on August 12.