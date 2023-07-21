Government announces review aimed at safeguarding national broadcasters

The Federal Government is looking for ways to maintain the independence of ABC and SBS while protecting them from future funding cuts, announcing a review into how the national broadcasters can be better supported.

The terms of reference for the review include how five-year funding terms can be safeguarded at the amount announced by the government along with the ability to provide additional funding, as well as on providing effective governance arrangements.

The review will not consider the quantum of funding, funding terms, or funding models; changes to advertising restrictions or limits on the ABC or SBS; changes to the legislative charters or corporate character of the national broadcasters; a potential merger of the ABC and SBS; or operational matters that come under the responsibility of each broadcaster.

The government’s five-year funding terms for the ABC and SBS began this month, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers having announced an additional $83.7 million across four years for the ABC in last year’s budget to restore the funding cuts made by the previous government.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the review was an opportunity for Australians to have their say on the funding and governance arrangements for the ABC and SBS, including measures to support stable funding terms and promote effective board appointments.

“Independent public broadcasters are a hallmark of a healthy democracy,” she said.

“The Albanese Government is committed to delivering better funding for the ABC and SBS, so they have greater certainty as they deliver on their charters for the Australian people.”

The feedback from the review will inform recommendations from Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, which will present its findings to government later this year.

Submissions for the review close Thursday, August 31 at 5pm AEST. Find the consultation paper here.