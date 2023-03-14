In ABC series Great Australian Stuff, Tony Armstrong unpacks the surprising, strange, and sometimes dark history behind the country’s most iconic items, including cakes, casks, meat pies, chiko rolls, Speedos, and stubbies.

Joining him to share their stories about stuff are Benjamin Law, Nazeem Hussain, Jenny Kee, Nornie Bero, Kevin Kropinyeri, Richard Glover, and Jean Kittson to name a few.

A WildBear Entertainment production for the ABC, Great Australian Stuff is produced by Mike Bluett and executive produced by Alan Erson and the ABC’s Kalita Corrigan. It was financed with support from Screen Canberra, the National Museum of Australia, and in partnership with the National Archives of Australia and ANU Australian Studies Institute.

The four-part series will start Tuesday, April 11 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.