Rachel Griffiths returns to the ABC to present another art series, Great Southern Landscapes, set to premiere August 9 at 8.00pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

In the 6×30 minute series, Griffiths will explore the fusion of art, social history and travel to examine the influences on Australia’s changing landscape.

The 6 x 30 series is a celebration of Australia’s natural environment through the eyes of the country’s greatest artists – from Olsen to Von Guerard, Streeton to Namatjira and the stunning works of Narelle Autio and Clarice Beckett.

Great Southern Landscapes is a Mint Pictures production in association with Magdalene Media.

Principal production investment from Screen Australia and the ABC, in association with Screen NSW.

Series director is Ariel White, with field producer Kirrilly Brentall and series Producer Dan Goldberg. The executive producers are Adam Kay, Rachel Griffiths and Ariel White.

The ABC commissioning editor is Julia Hanna, with acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

ABC Commercial holds distribution rights.