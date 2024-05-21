‘Guillaume’s French Atlantic’ (Trailer)

Blink TV’s Guillaume’s French Atlantic follows chef Guillaume Brahimi as he journeys from Normandy in the north down to the Spanish border to discover the Atlantic coast’s rich history and iconic produce.

The five-part travel and lifestyle series combines stories about the development of the culinary styles and dishes of this special part of the world with recipes only found along the west coast of France. From extraordinary coastal views to exquisite culinary experiences, each episode unravels the unique character and flavours of the regions, immersing viewers in a delightful gastronomic adventure.

Guillaume’s French Atlantic will premiere Thursday, June 20 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.