SBS has revealed the cast for Digital Originals production Latecomers, with Hannah Diviney, Miriama Smith, and Patrick Jhanur to appear alongside co-creator Angus Thompson.

Production has now wrapped on the short-form comedy/drama, which follows Frank (Thompson) and Sarah (Hannah), two strangers with cerebral palsy who, after watching their carers hook up at a bar, become determined to explore their own relationships with sex, and each other.

The supporting cast includes Tracy Mann, Emily Havea, Tom Wilson, Brittany Santariga, Amy Kersey, Piper Brown, and Liam Greinke.

Madeleine Gottlieb and Alistair Baldwin share directing duties, while Hannah Ngo and Liam Heyen are producers.

Thompson wrote and created Latecomers with Emma Myers and Nina Oyama, with the trio drawing from their lived experiences, both from Oyama’s perspective as a carer and Myers and Thompson as individuals with cerebral palsy.

“Latecomers was created to combat the assumptions people have about the intimate lives of men and women living with disabilities,” Myers said.

“Too often characters with disabilities are shown leading sexless lives… with Latecomers, Angus, Nina and I saw an opportunity to explore intimacy and disability on screen in a realistic and authentic way.”

The series, formerly Let Me Help, was selected for development as part of Screen Australia, SBS, and NITV’s 2020 Digital Originals initiative, with the creative team taking part in development workshops held virtually last year, before making a pitch.

It received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with SBS, with the assistance of Screen NSW.

Screen Australia’s head of online Lee Naimo said the agency had been “so impressed” with Latecomers at every stage of development and production.

“The team has created an edgy and emotionally charged series that’s funny, engaging, and authentic.”

SBS commissioning editor Loani Arman said the broadcaster was “incredibly proud and excited” to share Latecomers with its audience.

“The series is not only pure joy, but it’s a story that is otherwise under-represented on Australian screens,” she said.

“It will have viewers laughing and crying, as Sarah and Frank navigate their way through the highs and lows of love and sex.”

Latecomers will premiere on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand later this year.