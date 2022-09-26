Emmy-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby has extended their relationship with Netflix, signing a multi-title deal that includes a new hour-long performance and a multi-comic special that they will host and produce.

Gadsby’s new set — recorded on the Australian leg of their Body of Work world tour — will mark their third Netflix comedy special following 2018’s Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2020). It will be recorded live at the Sydney Opera House and made with the assistance of The Sydney Opera House Trust.

They will also curate and host a line-up program with six new, gender-diverse comedians.

It comes almost 12 months after Gadsby criticised Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for mentioning their name in an internal memo sent to staff following the release of Dave Chappelle’s The Closer.

The comedian said the upcoming multi-comic special was an effort to “further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself”.

I am pretty excited to be filming my new 'feel-good show', Body of Work, at the Sydney Opera House…yep…I'm back at the scene of the Nanette 'crime'. The shebang of it all will premiere on @netflix….at some point… in the future, I suppose.

“In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms,” they said.

“Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard. Recorded in a single run in the UK in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time.”

Gadsby will film their solo special at the Sydney Opera House this week, with the performance to premiere in 2023.

Nanette, also filmed the Opera House, won a Peabody award and a Primetime Emmy, while their follow-up, Douglas, was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and won an AACTA Award.