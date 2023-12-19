Happy holidays from IF and some changes for 2024

That’s a wrap: IF is on holiday hiatus, and will return to bringing you the latest screen news January 8.

Before we break, we wanted to to take a moment to inform you about an important update regarding IF magazine.

As of next year, we will be transitioning the magazine from a bimonthly publishing frequency to a quarterly schedule. This decision was primarily driven by the way our audience consumes IF content and adopting the recommendations you’ve put to us via IF’s social channels and responses to our reader surveys.

As part of this transition, no doubt you have noticed some not too subtle changes on IF’s website. We’ve rebuilt if.com.au as a dynamic, mobile-first site that is fully responsive and W3C compliant. W3C Compliance demonstrates that the site provides access for disabled users, access across all browsers and users on any device, as well as keeping load speed down and easier site navigation.

It was clear to us that you wanted a more intuitive site that showcases the depth and breadth of IF’s great content catalogue, while allowing our commercial partners more opportunities across IF’s many sections. In May, we introduced premium content and In-Production data feeds, deepening what we can offer you and bringing to life new content services.

By moving IF Magazine to a quarterly publication, we will be able to allocate more time to well researched long-form content and analysis, and we still have a couple of more surprises for you in 2024!

These recent changes have increased engagement and open rates significantly and IF’s newsletter subscribers now totals 19,218. International subscribers have increased to 37 per cent which demonstrates the interest in Australian content and production from foreign territories.

If you would like to be a part of IF in 2024, our features list is as follows:

February: Screen Forever, Education, Professional Services (legal, finance, accounting and insurance).

May: VFX, post-production and animation; Gear and rental (camera, lenses, lighting and sound); Best of Business 2024 (a spotlight on businesses that have made outstanding achievements in the last year, across any sector).

August: State of play (what’s happening in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, WA, TAS, NT and the ACT?); Education; Professional Services (legal, finance, accounting and insurance).

November: Rising Talent 2025; VFX, animation and post-production.

If you are interested in taking part, please contact Tom Solis tsolis@intermedia.com.au

To all our readers, advertisers and contributors – thank you for your ongoing support and input into IF’s evolution, and we wish you all a happy holiday.

IF publisher Mark Kuban, editor Jackie Keast, journalist Sean Slatter, commercial manager Tom Solis, and research and account manager Hannah McMahon.